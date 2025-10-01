Poolside Cheers Party Was a Huge Success

On Sept. 5 more than 100 SunBird residents came out and endured the 100+—degree heat to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the SunBird pool. Layne Varney welcomed the guests and gave the history on how the large pool came from being just a vision to what it is today. The SunBird Water Aerobics, as well as the SunBird Water Volleyball Club, gave demonstrations of their sports and welcomed residents to come out and join them. We also had an amazing performance by the Arizona Aqua Stars who are a nationally recognized, year-round synchronized swim club. It was a great celebration, which was enjoyed by all.