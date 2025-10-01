SunBird Gets Spooky with Halloween Dance

Suzanne Lipke

The cauldron is bubbling, and the brooms are ready. Halloween night at SunBird is shaping up to be a frightfully fun evening! On Friday, Oct. 31, the SunBird ballroom will come alive for the annual Halloween Dance starting at 7 p.m.

Gather your friends, dress in your spookiest best, and enjoy a night of music, laughter, and community celebration. Tickets are available now: $10 in advance or $13 at the door. With a live band providing the soundtrack for the night, you can count on plenty of dancing and energy. During the band’s break, the SunBird dancers will take the floor with a special performance to keep the festivities rolling. And for those eager to join the fun, there’s still time to learn the crowd-favorite Witches Dance! Free lessons are offered every Saturday at 9:45 a.m. in the ballroom. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or stepping out for the first time, this is a chance to be part of the magic.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate Halloween with your neighbors in true SunBird style. The music will be lively, the atmosphere spooky, and the memories unforgettable. Mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get ready for a hauntingly good time at the SunBird Halloween Dance!