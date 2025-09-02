Do You Know?

Bonnie Marcus, Community Administrator

It has been reported that some residents are putting out food or birdseed for birds. Feeding wildlife is prohibited by Arizona state law and is not permitted in our community.

The SunBird Declaration of Restrictions, Article 2.11, Animals and Pets, states: “No animals, birds, fowl, poultry, or livestock, other than a reasonable number of domestic dogs, cats, fish, and birds in cages, shall be maintained on any lot, and then only if they are kept thereon solely as domestic pets …”

Architectural Control Guidelines state on page 2: “Seeded bird feeders and bird houses are not allowed on any residential property or common area.”

Please avoid putting any food or birdseed on your lot and/or in the common area and golf course. While doing so may be well-intended, the reality is that the birds, animals, and insects these foods attract create not only a nuisance but a potential health hazard.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation and compliance. Your assistance in maintaining the integrity and standards set by the Homeowners Association will be greatly appreciated in your neighborhood.