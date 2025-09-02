News from the Sky: PHX 90th Anniversary Feted with ’90s-Themed Party

There are parties and then there are PAW-tys: at America’s Friendliest Airport®, the 90th anniversary is celebrated with both.

City and aviation leaders gathered in July to commemorate the 1935 purchase of an airport so rural that it was nicknamed “the Farm.” That far-flung outpost airport, Sky Harbor, cost the city of Phoenix $100,000—big money in 1935. This year, Phoenix Sky Harbor celebrates its 90th anniversary as a prominent Phoenix landmark and the economic engine for the state of Arizona.

What makes a party a PAW-ty? How about 15 Navigator Buddies therapy dogs wearing costumes fashioned after iconic 1990s looks, like neon, as movie characters from “Clueless,” and celebrities from that decade? It’s not a party (or a PAW-ty) without music, and the 1990s didn’t disappoint: Livin’ La Vida Loca, Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It, Vogue, Here Comes the Hotstepper and Wannabe are still getting jammin’ today.

The music, costumes, and pups caught the attention of employees and passengers alike, and people in both terminals got in on the fun. The fashion show and ’90s dance party morphed into a parade, with participants riding the PHX Sky Train® from Terminal 4 to Terminal 3 and music blasting through the halls.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Phoenix City Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington (District 8) attended the event, offering remarks and reading a proclamation recognizing July as Phoenix Sky Harbor’s 90th Anniversary.

“With service to more than 140 destinations around the globe, it is an exciting time to showcase Phoenix Sky Harbor’s leading innovation and rich history,” Mayor Gallego said. “The airport delivers unparalleled passenger experiences whether it be a first-ever autonomous ride, demonstrated cooling climate technology, or compassionate approaches for travelers with dementia or autism. These first 90 years under city ownership are full of achievements, and I am excited for the future in elevating the passenger experience, adding new air service, creating more opportunities for entrepreneurs, and delivering more cutting-edge initiatives.”

She encouraged residents to join in celebrating the vibrant culture, history, and contributions of the airport to our community and beyond.

Councilwoman Hodge Washington called the purchase of the airport by the city many years ago “bold.”

“Ninety years ago, the bold vision to purchase a rural airfield transformed into what we now know as Sky Harbor—a symbol of innovation, progress, and welcoming spirit,” Councilwoman Hodge Washington said. “Today, it stands not only as a vital hub for travelers but as a shining emblem of Phoenix’s heart and hustle, truly deserving the title of America’s Friendliest Airport.”

This event is only one of several having taken place so far this year. Festivities kicked off in January with the launch of the new Culture Corner program in Terminal 3. Culture Corner gives travelers and employees a place to learn, observe and participate in various cultural activities, performances and more.

The Phoenix Airport Museum also has a special 90th anniversary exhibition on display in Terminal 4 called “From Farm Field to Airfield.” The exhibition showcases Phoenix Sky Harbor’s beginnings and its significant milestones over the years.

For information on 90th anniversary events, go to skyharbor.com/90years. For information on Culture Corner events, visit skyharbor.com/CultureCorner.