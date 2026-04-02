Lady 18ers Enjoying a Busy Month!

Margaret Munsch

The Lady 18ers held their two-week net tournament, called the SunBird Cup, on Feb. 10 and 17. Congratulations to Pat McInnis for winning the Cup with a two-day total net score of 127. She was followed by Carol Garrett in first place, Lora Thomas in second place, MaryJo Johnson in third place, Jackie Huyghebaert in fourth place, and Joyce Gerber in fifth place. Thank you to all who participated and to Tournament Chair Shirley Hunt and Assistant Chair Jackie Huyghebaert for organizing such a successful tournament.

At the Home and Home, which SunBird hosted on Feb. 21 with players from Springfield, Palo Verde, and, of course, our league, Suzanne Popelka got a hole-in-one on hole 11. Into the high winds, she used her 8 iron to find the hole at 89 yards! She was golfing with Lisa Onyx, Jane Walker, and a guest from Springfield. This is Suzanne’s third hole-in-one. She previously got a hole-in-one on holes 3 and 5. Congratulations, Suzanne, on making your way around the course, securing holes-in-one!

On March 2, a beautiful day at SunBird, Connie Franklin got a hole-in-one on hole 17 using her 8 iron. She was golfing with Cindy Vig, Sue Roose, and Jan Gregerson. This was Connie’s 15th career hole-in-one! Way to go, Connie!

March 3 was the first week of the two-week Club Championship. Following the game of golf, the league had their monthly general meeting. This was an important meeting, as the ladies elected a slate of officers for the 2026-27 golf season. They are as follows:

President: Lisa Onyx

Vice President: Shirl Morgan

Treasurer: Kim Mishko

Secretary: Viva Smith

The members extended their appreciation to Jeanie Chase who served as our league president for the past two years. In addition, the membership is appreciative of the slate of officers who will provide leadership to our league over the next year.

Looking ahead, the Lady 18ers will be ending their season with a busy schedule, including finishing the two-week Club Championship, the Conley Cup, and the Year-End Windup with the Men’s League and annual awards!