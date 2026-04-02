Spring Energy, New Faces, and Plenty of Fun on the Courts

Sharlene Jerome

As the spring season settles beautifully over Chandler, the SunBird Tennis Club is buzzing with activity, camaraderie, and plenty of friendly competition. Whether you’re a seasoned player, a returning enthusiast, or someone simply curious about picking up a racquet, there’s never been a better time to get involved.

A Season of Perfect Tennis Weather

Our mild mornings and warm afternoons have made court time especially enjoyable. Many residents are taking advantage of the ideal conditions by joining open play sessions, signing up for round-robins, or simply hitting a few balls with neighbors. If you’ve been waiting for the “right moment” to join in, this is it.

Welcoming New Players

One of the best parts of tennis at SunBird is how inclusive and sociable it is. New residents and first-time players are joining weekly, and the club has done a fantastic job pairing newcomers with experienced players who are happy to help them get comfortable on the courts. No pressure, no expectations—just fun, fitness, and friendly faces. We would officially like to recognize Roberta and Mark Daniels as our newest members!

Player Spotlight

This month, we’re celebrating the many SunBird residents who prove that tennis is truly a sport for all ages. Whether playing for fitness, friendship, or the thrill of a great rally, our community continues to show that staying active can be joyful and social. A special shout-out to Patty Nevill who has become an integral part of the SunChix Valley of the Sun team. She has amazing footwork, a warm disposition, and, overall, just brings joy to the courts in practice and play.

The SunChix were in full force this season, with two sweeps to boot! For those you don’t know, the team has the chance to gain 9 points per match. When we win the first two sets with no need for a third-set tiebreaker, it is considered a sweep, with us accumulating all 9 points.

Top Doubles Tips for Players over 55

• Strategy Adjustment: Play to your strengths: Focus on placement, anticipation, and consistency rather than power.

• Net Play & Positioning: Take Over the Net: Both players at the net = pressure on opponents + better angles.

• Communication & Teamwork: Track your opponents: Hit toward the opponent in your mirror position to exploit gaps.

Bonus Tips:

• Practice volley drills weekly: Improves reflexes and net confidence

• Use high-percentage shots: Lobs, angled volleys, and deep returns are safer and effective.

• Warm up thoroughly: Prioritize joint mobility and balance exercises.

Want to Join the Fun?

The Tennis Club welcomes all skill levels. If you’re interested in learning more, stop by the courts during morning play or chat with any of our club members—they’re always happy to help you get started. Bring your racquet, your sunscreen, and your sense of adventure. Please reach out to our president Jack Barber at jtbarber65@yahoo.com to learn more.

Here’s to another month of great tennis, great weather, and great community spirit at SunBird!