Patio Potluck Brings Water Volleyball Club Together

Christina Riley

The SunBird Water Volleyball Club traded volleys for chicken legs and serves for sweets at their annual potluck!

Members gathered at SunBird Golf Resort to celebrate another wonderful season, sharing homemade dishes, music, and community. From boatloads of chicken to refreshing slushies, the tables were as full as the hearts of those in attendance. Before the meal began, the club paused for a heartfelt moment of silence in memory of Debbie Ryan.

The afternoon was filled with connection, conversation, and laughter that makes this club so special. While no balls were spiked and no splashes were made, the spirit of teamwork and friendship was just as strong.

At SunBird, it’s clear—whether in the water or around the table, this group knows how to come together.

Interested in joining our club? Contact Deb Rollings (text only) at 320-420-1622.