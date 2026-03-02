Confessions of a Lifelong Learner: My Journey With New Adventures

Kyle Messner

In 2022, while the world was still emerging from behind COVID masks, I walked into a classroom at New Adventures in Learning. I was a retired academic looking for a hobby. What I found was a transformation. I started with German and Italian, followed by a writing class. Within weeks, I was hooked.

As an educator, I eventually realized I had more to give. I began teaching Spanish, writing my own curriculum from scratch. Paradoxically, I learned more as the teacher than I ever did as the student. Research backs this up: The “Protégé Effect” suggests that teaching others is one of the most effective ways to sharpen your own cognitive faculties and memory.

However, the most surprising lesson came through volunteering. In 2023 I joined the council, and by January, I found myself serving as president for two years. At a stage in life where many “wind down,” I was suddenly gearing up—learning marketing, navigating legal issues, and sharpening my tech skills.

Why It Matters

Studies show that lifelong learning and social engagement are vital for “successful aging.” They provide:

• Neuroplasticity: Challenging the brain with new skills like languages or leadership builds new neural pathways.

• Purpose: Transitioning from a career to community service provides a renewed sense of “Ikigai” (reason for being).

• Connection: I’ve met people from all walks of life and corners of the globe right here in our community.

Whether you want to learn a new language, share your own expertise, or help us run the show, there is a seat at the table for you. I came for the classes, but I stayed for the growth. Will you join us for your next adventure? For more info, go to newadventuresinlearning.org, call 480-857-5500, or stop in at 25105 S. Alma School Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.