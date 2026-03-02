Word of the Month: Kairotic

David Zapatka

Reader Kim Park wrote, “reading in the Religion & Liberty magazine published by the Acton Institute, the word ‘kairotic’ appeared in a striking historical observation. In the article The Gospel According to Silicon Valley by Dan Churchwell and A. Trevor Sutton, the authors wrote: ‘Thus the burgeoning technology of the printing press found its kairotic moment in the Reformation.’ The sentence captures in a single stroke what the word kairotic does best, naming the precise convergence of timing, circumstance, and consequence.”

Kairos kai·ros noun: a time when conditions are right for the accomplishment of a crucial action: the opportune and decisive moment

Kairotic kai rɑ tik adjective: relating to, or characterized by, the right or opportune moment—especially one that determines effectiveness or impact. It is a word that feels learned without being dusty, naming something we intuitively recognize: the difference between something happening on time and happening at the right time. To describe an event or action as kairotic is to say it arrived at a moment charged with possibility.

The term comes from the ancient Greek kairos, a concept that contrasts with chronos. While chronos refers to chronological, measurable time—seconds, hours, dates, kairos refers to qualitative time. It is the decisive moment, the opening that demands action. Classical rhetoricians understood kairos as essential to persuasion: even the best argument could fail if delivered at the wrong moment.

First known use: Mid-20th-century English, with most references placing it around 1966.

Its earliest appearances are largely academic, particularly in rhetoric, theology and philosophy. Scholars used it to describe speech or action whose force depends on situational awareness rather than formal structure alone. Over time, the word escaped academia and entered broader cultural commentary.

Used today, kairotic feels precise rather than pretentious. A policy announcement released just as public opinion shifts can be kairotic. A joke that breaks tension at exactly the right second is kairotic. A delayed apology, however sincere, may no longer be kairotic.

Consider the word in context:

* The protest was small but kairotic, igniting a much larger movement.

* Her question was kairotic, reframing the discussion at a critical moment.

* The film’s release felt kairotic, reflecting anxieties already simmering beneath the surface.

Across media, kairotic now appears in political analysis, film criticism and technology writing. Commentators use it to describe messages that land because they align with the cultural mood. Marketers speak of kairotic launches—products that succeed because they arrive when audiences are ready, not merely because they are innovative.

Ultimately, kairotic reminds us that meaning is inseparable from context. It asks us to consider not only what we say or do, but when. In a culture obsessed with speed and schedules, the word offers a quieter wisdom: timing is not everything—but sometimes, it is what makes everything else matter.

Would you share a kairotic moment with our readers? Please submit your experiences or any word you may like to share along with your insights and comments to dzapatka@wbhsi.net.