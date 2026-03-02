Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

January Winners:

1/05. 1st June Preder, 2nd Judy Mahn, 3rd Carol Dawley

1/12. 1st Dick Ballou, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Fay Lockwood

1/19. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Sue Kaat, 3rd Judy Mahn

1/26. 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Dick Ballou

Wednesday Morning Bridge

January Winners:

1/07. 1st Sue Kaat, 2nd Carol Dawley

1/14. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Ron Kaat

1/21. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Ron Kaat, 3rd Sue Kaat

1/28. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Chris Nechvatal

Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Dolores Kline

January Winners:

1/01. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 3rd Chris Nechvatal and Karlene Garn

1/08. 1st Chris Nechvatal and Karlene Garn, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday and Beverly Gallaway, 3rd Tom Gillis and June Preder

1/15. 1st Bob and Kathy Gregory, 2nd (tie) Chris Nechvatal and Karlene Garn/Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips

1/22. 1st Tom Gillis and Saige Doughty, 2nd (tie) Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline/Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips

1/29. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Mary Ann Easterday, 2nd (tie) Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley/Gary and Mary Lindert

Friday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

January Winners:

1/02. 1st Pat Martin, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Dick Ballou

1/09. 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Jean Ballou

1/16. 1st Mary Ann Easterday, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd June Preder

1/23. 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday, 3rd Dick Ballou

1/30. 1st Dick Ballou, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Tom Gillis

Friday Bridge, Group 2

12/26. 1st Myra Haber 3580, 2nd Neva Beech 3200, 3rd David Beech 3020

1/02. 1st Neva Beech 3510, 2nd Doshi Davidson 3100, 3rd Mary Kay Feltman 2980

1/09. 1st Ray Cummings 5060, 2nd Bob Lahr 4980, 3rd Neva Beech 3910

1/16. 1st Fay Lockwood 3150, 2nd Bernie Hennek 2950, 3rd Lora Stousland 2240

1/23. 1st Lora Stousland 5160, 2nd Bernie Hennek 4410, 3rd Elayne Gunart 3110

1/30. 1st Bob Lahr 4060, 2nd Elayne Gunart 3530, 3rd Lora Stousland 3160