Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
January Winners:
1/05. 1st June Preder, 2nd Judy Mahn, 3rd Carol Dawley
1/12. 1st Dick Ballou, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Fay Lockwood
1/19. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Sue Kaat, 3rd Judy Mahn
1/26. 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Dick Ballou
Wednesday Morning Bridge
January Winners:
1/07. 1st Sue Kaat, 2nd Carol Dawley
1/14. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Ron Kaat
1/21. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Ron Kaat, 3rd Sue Kaat
1/28. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Chris Nechvatal
Thursday Duplicate Bridge
Dolores Kline
January Winners:
1/01. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 3rd Chris Nechvatal and Karlene Garn
1/08. 1st Chris Nechvatal and Karlene Garn, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday and Beverly Gallaway, 3rd Tom Gillis and June Preder
1/15. 1st Bob and Kathy Gregory, 2nd (tie) Chris Nechvatal and Karlene Garn/Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips
1/22. 1st Tom Gillis and Saige Doughty, 2nd (tie) Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline/Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips
1/29. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Mary Ann Easterday, 2nd (tie) Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley/Gary and Mary Lindert
Friday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
January Winners:
1/02. 1st Pat Martin, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Dick Ballou
1/09. 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Jean Ballou
1/16. 1st Mary Ann Easterday, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd June Preder
1/23. 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday, 3rd Dick Ballou
1/30. 1st Dick Ballou, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Tom Gillis
Friday Bridge, Group 2
12/26. 1st Myra Haber 3580, 2nd Neva Beech 3200, 3rd David Beech 3020
1/02. 1st Neva Beech 3510, 2nd Doshi Davidson 3100, 3rd Mary Kay Feltman 2980
1/09. 1st Ray Cummings 5060, 2nd Bob Lahr 4980, 3rd Neva Beech 3910
1/16. 1st Fay Lockwood 3150, 2nd Bernie Hennek 2950, 3rd Lora Stousland 2240
1/23. 1st Lora Stousland 5160, 2nd Bernie Hennek 4410, 3rd Elayne Gunart 3110
1/30. 1st Bob Lahr 4060, 2nd Elayne Gunart 3530, 3rd Lora Stousland 3160