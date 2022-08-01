Bridge Results

Monday Bridge
Karlene Garn
June winners:
6/06. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd Margaret Erikkson
6/13. 1st Gunter Deflieze, 2nd Chet Howe, 3rd June Preder
6/20. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Carol Phillips
6/27. 1st Peggy White, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Beth Miller
Wednesday Morning Bridge
Chris Nechvatal
6/08. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Gunter Deflieze
6/15. 1st Rose Brown, 2nd Beth Miller
6/22. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd (tie) Beth Miller and Carol Dawley
6/29. 1st Karlene Garn and Toni Onyx
7/06. 1st Gunter Deflieze, 2nd Karlene Garn
Friday Afternoon Bridge
June winners:
6/03. 1st Peggy White, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd June Preder
6/10. 1st Peggy White, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Carol Dawley
6/17. 1st Larry Schoenborn, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Trish Deflieze
6/24. 1st Trish Deflieze, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Dorothy Sykes