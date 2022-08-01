Bridge Results

Monday Bridge

Karlene Garn

June winners:

6/06. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd Margaret Erikkson

6/13. 1st Gunter Deflieze, 2nd Chet Howe, 3rd June Preder

6/20. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Carol Phillips

6/27. 1st Peggy White, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Beth Miller

Wednesday Morning Bridge

Chris Nechvatal

6/08. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Gunter Deflieze

6/15. 1st Rose Brown, 2nd Beth Miller

6/22. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd (tie) Beth Miller and Carol Dawley

6/29. 1st Karlene Garn and Toni Onyx

7/06. 1st Gunter Deflieze, 2nd Karlene Garn

Friday Afternoon Bridge

June winners:

6/03. 1st Peggy White, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd June Preder

6/10. 1st Peggy White, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Carol Dawley

6/17. 1st Larry Schoenborn, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Trish Deflieze

6/24. 1st Trish Deflieze, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Dorothy Sykes