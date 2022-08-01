Manager’s Report

It’s been a hot and humid summer with very little rain. Although the temperatures are consistently reaching into the triple digits, the work continues on with many planned maintenance and improvement projects. Each year SunBird has planned, budgeted, and scheduled many of these projects to keep the buildings, facilities, and equipment updated and in great condition.

The monsoon season has officially started, although SunBird has only a few very mild storms. Since 2008, the established dates from the National Weather Service are from June 15 through Sept. 30. Over the past couple of weeks, dust, rain, thunder/lightning, and heavy winds have threatened SunBird nearly every late afternoon. Some things to be aware of during stormy weather regarding SunBird facilities and services: When lightning is within 10 miles of SunBird, the swimming pools will be closed for safety precautions. If the power shuts off, the clubhouse will be closed, and all persons must exit. An emergency back-up lighting system is set up in the clubhouse at exit and stairway areas. The following morning after a heavy windstorm, the swimming pool may require additional time for cleaning and balancing chemicals before opening and may not be open at 7 a.m. If trees blow over or large branches fall in common areas, please report these to the SunBird office at 480-802-4901 at any time, 24/7, with the location and nearest address, or contact SunBird Patrol at 480-797-8605.

Several maintenance and improvement projects are planned and scheduled for various parts of the clubhouse during the month of August. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 7, main clubhouse hallway, Pro Shop hallway, and upper-level restroom floorings will be recovered. Restrooms will be closed for this work, with staggered days throughout the week. The Fitness Room and post office area restrooms will be open the entire time of this work. From Aug. 8 through Aug. 15, the Horizon Room will be closed for ceiling, lighting, audio, and tile work. During the closure of the Horizon Room, the rear section of the ballroom will be open for beverage service only. From Aug. 16 through Aug. 23, the ballroom will be closed to all activity, as the hardwood flooring will be stripped, treated, and sealed. Also, during the month of August, a section of landscaped rock at the east exterior of the clubhouse will be prepared and have a concrete pad poured for future outdoor events and additional patio seating.

It’s hard to believe that the clubhouse swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and area were completely demolished and renovated seven years ago. The swimming pool was enlarged by more than twice the size, an exterior bathroom was added, and the Jacuzzi tripled in size, with a shade ramada structure to cover it. As it has been seven years, it is time to replaster the interior of the pool. This work is scheduled to begin at the clubhouse swimming pool beginning Monday, Sept. 19, and will be closed for approximately three weeks for this, until Monday, Oct. 10. The Oakmont (laundry room) swimming pool is also scheduled to be replastered and will be closed beginning Oct. 10 for approximately two weeks, until Monday, Oct. 24.

During this season of extreme heat and humidity, we all need to prepare, no matter how long we have been here, routinely to avoid heat exhaustion or illness. According to the Arizona Department of Health, here are some tips to follow to avoid heat exhaustion: Drink water, even if indoors all day (at least two liters of water per day) or outdoors (drink one to two liters per hour). Dress for the heat with lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat. Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day between 4 and 7 a.m. Stay indoors when possible. Take regular breaks and time out to find a cool place. If you recognize that you or someone else is showing symptoms of a heat-related illness, stop activity and find a cool place. Remember, enjoy the SunBird facilities, have fun, but stay cool!