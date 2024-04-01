Board of Directors Meeting Notes

The board of directors met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 26, 2024. These are the notes from that meeting.

Board Members Present: Dan Buescher, Dirk Close, Nancy Eckstein, Dave Edington, Chuck Heitbrink, Bob Lama, Bob Morris, and Manager Layne Varney

Meeting was called to order by President Nancy Eckstein at 10 a.m.

The minutes of the Jan. 22, 2024, business meeting and executive session were accepted.

Treasurer’s Report: Chuck Heitbrink

The 2023 financial audit is nearing completion. The unaudited year-ending numbers are:

Cash on hand at the end of December:

Operating Account: $468,999

Contingency Fund: $389,307

Reserve Fund: $1,002,945

Capital Improvement: $13,911

Community & Golf Fund: $24, 903

Total: $1,900,064

Manager’s Report was given by Layne Varney. SunBird continues to be a very active place with many nice compliments from visitors. The Friday Fish Fry and Trivia Night are well attended. Carpets and windows in the clubhouse were cleaned. The Jacuzzi heater has been serviced after soap was dumped in it. Exterior lighting around the southeast section was repaired. Exterior light poles around the clubhouse were converted to LED. Three faucets that were damaged in the laundry room bathroom have been repaired. Pre-emergent weed treatment for all landscape common areas was completed. A section of the perimeter Cooper Road block that was damaged has been replaced. Gophers are back with a vengeance. Residents were reminded to beware of scams and shady contractors. The City of Chandler was asked to monitor the stop light on Riggs, and they changed the timing so that the number of cars allowed to exit on a green light was increased.

The following homeowners were appointed to serve as 2024 committee members:

Architectural Control: Dirk Close (chair), Dave DeBlois, Jim Dolwick, Steve Fetterman, Larry Kosiba, Bill Ley, George Richardson, and Paula Russell

Finance Committee: Frank Nechvatal (chair), Royal Henry (vice chair), Carol Dawley (secretary), Carollynn Hanson, Jim Anderson, Royal Henry, Ranee Seamen, and Scott Wallin

Project Review: Bill Hook (chair), Julie Anderson (secretary), Dan Adams, George Adams, Wayne Blosh, Dee Brown-Knoeppel, Dave Meyers, Ron Norgard, Lisa Onyx, Dianne Reed, and Jerry Seiler

Rules Compliance: Marianna Buescher (chair), Judy Featherstone (secretary), Lisa Kittredge, Cindy Krautwurst, Kathy Long, and Fran Stewart

Welcome and Marketing: Rod Emmerton (chair), Debbie Griesbeck, Jana Haeffner, Kimberly Ley, Gary Metzger, Jean Pritchard, and Ron Volk

Two SunBird signs with solar lights for the east exits on Waterview and Kirby Farms were approved.

A display case for the SunBird Lions Club awards was approved for the wall at the west side within the clubhouse. This case will be paid for by the club.

The Finance Committee recommended that Hansen/Butler be hired to complete the 2023 annual tax reports and was approved by the board.

Nancy gave an update on the Superior Court lawsuit brought by a resident against SunBird, case number CV2023-05389. Our attorney has filed for a dismissal of the case, and a court date for oral arguments is scheduled for March 15.

Layne reviewed the Homeowner Comment Sheets. Comments were made by homeowners and directors. The meeting was adjourned at 10:50 a.m. The board went into executive session after a 10-minute break.

The next scheduled board of directors meeting is scheduled for April 22 at 10 a.m. in the ballroom.