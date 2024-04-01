Sun Lakes Chorale Update

Yvonne Orlich

We are winding down for the spring season. Next month’s issue of the Splash and SunBird News will have a story about our annual spring concert on March 14. We gathered at Sun Lakes Country Club on Feb. 19 for our annual dinner and Second Annual Talent Show. And, wow, we have a lot of talent in this group!

For now, we are just busy with our last two rehearsals before the concert. Afterward, many of our singers gather at a local restaurant for a final get-together before the summer break.

During the last week of March, we held our annual membership meeting and elections for new board members. Watch the next issue for details.

Thanks for your support this season. See you in December.