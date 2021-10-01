We’re Back! SunBird Bowlers Monday Fall League

It’s been a long time, but we are now able to announce that starting Monday, late September, the fall league play will begin. As some of you know, many bowling venues have consolidated their hours, and our original lanes would not support a Monday league. After a lot of searching and discussion, we arrived at AMF McRay Plaza Lanes at the southeast corner of Ray and McClintock Roads. That is about three miles farther from SunBird.

If you are a returning player, welcome back! If you like bowling and want to give it a try, also welcome!

Any level of experience and skill is great. We put together teams that balance individual averages to keep it competitive and fun. We all have a great time. We anticipate a 10 a.m. start on Mondays, arriving a little bit sooner to get ourselves sorted out and warmed up. The costs will be the same as last year, with details to follow as we determine the number of weeks in the first session.

Please give us a call to let us know of your interest, and we will get you on the list. You can call Jim Jerome at 602-628-3718, Walt Kinney at 770-584-5861, or Mike Reed at 763-567-0717.