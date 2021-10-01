Rotarians Support Hooked on Healing Veterans Motorcycle Charity Ride

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Sun Lakes Rotary Club and the San Tan Rotary Foundation are sponsoring the 6th Annual “Hooked on Healing Veterans” Motorcycle Charity Ride. The proceeds of this annual event support wounded and disabled veterans living here in Maricopa County. Specifically, proceeds from the day go to benefit the good works of:

* Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing (www.projecthealingwaters.org) and

* The Arizona Patriot Guard Riders “Help on the Homefront” program. “No man/woman left behind extends beyond the battlefield.” These men and women served us, and it’s now our turn to serve them.

This year’s ride is a change-up from our five previous rides in that it is shortened and features a “fresh face.” Participants will ride/drive approximately 50 miles from Desert Wind Harley-Davidson in Mesa, to the Buffalo Chip Saloon in Cave Creek with one Poker Run stop at the Fountain Hills Rotary Park right beside the big fountain in downtown Fountain Hills. All biking enthusiasts are invited to join us. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, for coffee and sweets while participating in the Patriot Guards’ ride prayer, the “Circle of Honor.” Those planning to ride may also register for the event at www.healingvets.org. The simplified Poker Run features large cash prizes for both the Best Poker Hand and the Worst. At the Buffalo Chip Saloon, a reduced-fare lunch will be served, and a Silent Auction will hopefully pique attendee interest between games and other activities. And who knows what surprises our Master of Ceremonies, Scott Favers of The Party Favers, has up his sleeve?

So, if you are interested in helping out our veteran community, please consider participating in the ride, perhaps consider volunteering for an hour to help us make this day a “best ever” event, or if you just wish to make an anonymous financial donation, you may do so easily at www.healingvets.org. For more information on this fun event and how you may participate, please check out the website or call Stan Kaufman, Sun Lakes resident and ride chair, at 701-238-2310. For more information about Rotary Club of Sun Lakes, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.