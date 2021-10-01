SunBird Golf Club Community Auction and Golf Challenge

As mentioned in last month’s news article, the popular community live auction, sponsored by the SunBird Golf Club, will be returning to the clubhouse patio on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The accompanying tournament on Saturday, Nov. 20, however, will be a team-against-team event, similar to the former CRAB tournament, but will be renamed as a “challenge” rather than a tournament. The details of this challenge are still being worked on as this article is being written.

The auction committee, led by John and Marsha Brockish, is hard at work, starting to gather donations from the SunBird golfing and non-golfing community, as well as local merchants, to be sold at the auction. It is through these donations that the past auctions have been so successful in raising needed funds for the upkeep and equipment of the golf course. Donated items may include bicycles, tools, new and used golf equipment, baked goods, gift certificates, gift cards, housewares, paintings, and other items that are no longer used or needed. Large items that would be difficult to move to the patio can be displayed by a photo.

All members of the SunBird community are invited to make donations and participate in the bidding on these donations. Again, all proceeds from these events will be to benefit our beautiful golf course.

For questions about the auction, please call John or Marsha Brockish at 480-759-0742, and for questions about the “challenge” contact the SunBird Golf Shop at 489-883-0820.