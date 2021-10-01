The SunBird Yarn Club meets each Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., in the Hopi Room. If you are learning and your first attempt to crochet a dishcloth turned into a triangle, or if you are experienced and can teach us intarsia and mosaic knitting, we want you. We share advice and patterns, exchange yarn and needles, and generally have fun each week. The group also supports St Vincent’s charities and makes hats, scarves, and lap robes for donation, so come and contribute your time, even if you haven’t got a project going.

Sharing the Hopi Room on Wednesday mornings is a dedicated group of women who create sleeping mats for the homeless and other items to sell to raise funds, using recycled plastic grocery bags that are folded, cut, connected, balled, and crocheted. The finished products are donated or sold at craft fairs to raise funds for charity. We welcome everyone to come and help with this project.

If you knit, crochet, or do other handwork, please join us to learn, share, and chat with other yarn-lovers.