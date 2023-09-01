Too Hot for Hiking?

Warren Wasescha

What a summer this has been. Hopefully, by the time you read this article, the Valley has cooled off a bit. If you were lucky enough to travel to cooler areas, I’m sure you took in some hiking. If you were here during the heat, I hope you stayed away from the trails until cooler weather occurs. I’ve embraced summer hiking in the past, but this streak of high heat has made me rethink that strategy when we’ve been assaulted by so much intense heat. When lows are in the 90s, even early-morning hikes can be a risk to your health.

We’re just two months away from our upcoming hiking season, and I’m excited about cooler temps and getting back into the swing of club hiking. Lots of planning in the background to get us started off right this November. A group of us has also been working behind the scenes getting ready for our Special Hike next year. Lots of excitement around that!

If you are new to the community and like hiking, come join our club. We are a friendly, inclusive group of hikers who welcome all able-bodied hikers. Membership is open to individuals who reside, rent, or lease in Sun Lakes or SunBird.

Our club hikes formally November through April and informally in the summer. We use the Meetup app to post all upcoming and past hike descriptions. To access it, type “Sun Lakes Hiking Club” into your web browser. If you have any questions not found on our Meetup site, please email Stu Frost at [email protected] for assistance.

We look forward to hiking with you!