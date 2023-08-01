The Basics of Selling on Facebook Marketplace

Helen Seaton, Publicity Director

The Computer Booters general meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The meeting and general announcements will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m., followed by a presentation on how to get started selling things on Facebook. Our speaker, Sandi Petee, will show you how she creates the post and things to be aware of to avoid scammers. This will be followed by a time for questions and answers. From 2 to 2:30 p.m., a Help Desk will be available and staffed by one of our more experienced members who will address more individualized questions. These meetings will no longer be available via Zoom. There will still be refreshments and door prizes. The meeting will be in the Lecture Hall of the Cottonwood Computer Learning Center, 25630 S. Brentwood Drive, in Sun Lakes.

More information and help are available in the newsletter and on our website, computerbooters.org. For questions, contact [email protected].