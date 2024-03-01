March 2024, Community News

Title and Deed Fraud

Catherine Schaeffer

Title and Deed Fraud is unfortunately on the rise, and at DanSco Realty Group, our goal is to educate you so, in turn, you can help yourself! Recently, I was asked what the difference is between a title and a deed. Here is a layman’s explanation:

The biggest difference between a title versus a deed is the physical component. A deed is an official, written document declaring a person’s legal ownership of a property, while a title refers to the concept of ownership rights.

Here’s a way to remember the difference: Although you can own a physical copy of a book, you can’t hold a book’s title in your hand. In this way, a book title and a property title are the same: Neither is a physical object, but both are concepts. A deed, on the other hand, can (and should) be in your physical possession after you purchase property.

To help protect you, the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office is offering a new free service that monitors documents recorded with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office and alerts subscribers by email when a document is recorded in a specific individual’s name and/or business name. Google “Maricopa County Title Alert” or go to recorder.maricopa.gov/MaricopaTitleAlert/Default to sign up. If you need assistance, just give me a call or email me, and I am happy to stop by and personally walk you through the process.

It’s simple and free but applies only to documents registered after you sign up. If you need a copy of your deed, just reach out, and I am happy to send you a link where you can download a copy of the recorded deed on your property. If you prefer, I am happy to print a copy and pop by your home and give it to you personally.

DanSco wants to earn your real estate business.

Wishing you the best, Catherine Schaeffer, DanSco Realty Group, 480-650-3444.