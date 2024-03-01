Catherine Schaeffer

Title and Deed Fraud is unfortunately on the rise, and at DanSco Realty Group, our goal is to educate you so, in turn, you can help yourself! Recently, I was asked what the difference is between a title and a deed. Here is a layman’s explanation:

The biggest difference between a title versus a deed is the physical component. A deed is an official, written document declaring a person’s legal ownership of a property, while a title refers to the concept of ownership rights.

Here’s a way to remember the difference: Although you can own a physical copy of a book, you can’t hold a book’s title in your hand. In this way, a book title and a property title are the same: Neither is a physical object, but both are concepts. A deed, on the other hand, can (and should) be in your physical possession after you purchase property.

To help protect you, the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office is offering a new free service that monitors documents recorded with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office and alerts subscribers by email when a document is recorded in a specific individual’s name and/or business name. Google “Maricopa County Title Alert” or go to recorder.maricopa.gov/MaricopaTitleAlert/Default to sign up. If you need assistance, just give me a call or email me, and I am happy to stop by and personally walk you through the process.

It’s simple and free but applies only to documents registered after you sign up. If you need a copy of your deed, just reach out, and I am happy to send you a link where you can download a copy of the recorded deed on your property. If you prefer, I am happy to print a copy and pop by your home and give it to you personally.

Wishing you the best, Catherine Schaeffer, DanSco Realty Group, 480-650-3444.