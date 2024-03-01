Quilt Show in Mesa by Arizona Quilters Guild March 21-23

Sue Bart

You will want to see this year’s large Quilt Show, with over 300 awesome quilt entries from all over Arizona. There will be vendors, too. Several of the local Desert Threads members have entries in this show. There will be an awards ceremony on Thursday evening, with top quilts chosen by a certified quilt judge. This Arizona Quilters Guild (AQG) show is at the Mesa Convention Center in downtown Mesa. Hours are Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10. Anyone can volunteer to help at the show for two hours and get a free pass. Register online to be a volunteer at the AQG website, www.arizonaquiltersguild.org.

The 2024 Quilt Show features a special Next Gen Quilters Program for youths under 18. This special event plans to teach, entertain, and ignite new interest in quilting and fiber arts. Young people (under 18) and an accompanying adult are invited to attend free (with special voucher) on Friday, March 22, or Saturday, March 23. To get a copy of the voucher, visit www.arizonaquiltersguild.org/Quilt-Show. Scroll down to Quick Links, then download and print the voucher.

A chapter of AQG, Desert Threads members enjoy many classes arranged by Education Chair Maryellen Swanson. New techniques and designs are taught covering tote bag construction, use of specialty rulers, piecing curves and sewing perfect seams for patchwork quilts, as well as other concepts. Speakers and teachers give lectures at monthly meetings about new tools for quilters, how to use contrast and color in quilts, and many design ideas. The March 14 meeting will be outdoors at Sisk Park in Palo Verde with refreshments, games, and special recognition of members, as well as a Show and Tell by members. Desert Threads is celebrating five years as a chapter of AQG.

Desert Threads meets the second Wednesday every month, except June through August, at 9:30 a.m. (9 a.m. for socializing). Several other meetings every month feature classes and gathering for various projects, including community service. Come to a meeting in the Lecture Hall of the Cottonwood Computer Learning Center. More information is available by sending an email with your interest to [email protected] (note the two “T”s).