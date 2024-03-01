Shuffleboard at SunBird

Shuffleboard is a challenging and enjoyable way to spend some time and meet other SunBird residents. There’s more to the game than meets the eye. Many people who were involved in curling enjoy the game because of the similarities in strategy. The activity was born in SunBird in 1994 and was eventually taken over by Marty Ekstein in 2009 when he christened the sport “Shuffleboard for Fun.”

Two events for the “shufflers” will take place in March: the annual potluck on Thursday, March 7, at 4 p.m. on the patio, and a league tournament beginning on Saturday, March 9.

If you decide to give the sport a try, you can join any of the three “Fun” leagues each week by simply showing up—emphasis on fun! There are absolutely no fees involved! The times of organized league play in March are all at 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Come join us!