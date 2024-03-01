Is Your Yard Weed-Free?

ACC Committee

SunBird homeowners are solely responsible to keep their property free of all dead/dying weeds. The warmer weather we’ve been having, accompanied by rain, is starting to bring out the weeds!

It is strongly advised to have your yard sprayed with a pre-emergent, and the best time to have this done is now!

Please remember to spray/pull your weeds and that a dead weed is still a weed! Please pull it! By doing so, you will avoid getting a letter from the weed witch and possibly a fine if you are non-compliant!

Let us all be proud of our community and continue to keep SunBird beautiful!