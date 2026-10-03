“Thriller” Is Coming Back to the Halloween Dance!

It’s time to bring back the monsters, the moves, and the fun! The Thriller dance will be performed again this year at the SunBird Halloween Dance, and we’re looking for lots of gals and guys to join us on the dance floor.

Want to be part of this iconic dance routine? Come learn and practice Saturdays in October at 10 a.m. in the Ballroom.

For those who prefer an alternative time, Sunday learning and practice sessions will be held in October at 2 p.m. in the Navajo Room.

The first two Saturday sessions will focus on learning the routine, while the final two Saturdays will be dedicated to practice and putting it all together. No need to be a professional dancer—just bring your enthusiasm and a willingness to have some fun!

We’d love to see lots of men and women join the group so we can entertain our friends and neighbors with a great performance of Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller.”

And there’s an added bonus: it’s a really good workout! You’ll have fun, get some exercise and make some great memories along the way.

So grab your dancing shoes, your Halloween spirit and a friend, and come join us. Let’s make this year’s Thriller performance the biggest and best yet!

For more information, contact Suzanne Lipke at 480-599-0746, or simply come to the first session and join the fun.

No experience necessary—just come ready to dance!