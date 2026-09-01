Card Scores

Cribbage Scores

John Valentine

We meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Apache Room on the third floor. Buy-in is $1 and we start playing at 6:30 p.m. Please come early.

July Scores:

7/1: 1st John Valentine 716; 2nd Dave Schandle 706; 3rd Saige Doughty 700

7/6: 1st (tie) Saige Doughty and Gleva Wiepking 726; 2nd John Valentine 695

7/8: 1st Dennis Rittenback 703; 2nd Gary Sheppard 684; 3rd Ken Reidenbach 677

7/13: 1st John Valentine 726; 2nd Ken Reidenbach 708; 3rd Jim Casby 704

7/15: 1st John Valentine 726; 2nd Tonja Kinser 717; 3rd June Preder 697

7/20: 1st Saige Doughty 711; 2nd Dave Schandle 708; 3rd Vic Kinser 707

7/22: 1st Cindy Schwarzkopf 705; 2nd (tie) Dennis Rittenback and John Valentine 680

7/27: 1st Saige Doughty 718; 2nd Dennis Rittenback 714; 3rd June Preder 696

7/29: 1st Vic Kinser 704; 2nd John Valentine 701; 3rd Cindy Schwarzkopf 691

Euchre Scores

We play euchre in the Lakeview Room on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Buy in is fifty cents. Everyone is welcome, please come early. Games are hosted by Tonja Kinser. If you have any questions call or text 765-621-9251.

July Winners

7/5: 1st Ken Reidenbach 41; 2nd Tonja Kinser 37; 3rd (tie) Cindy Schwarzkopf and Vic Kinser 32

7/12: 1st Gleva Wiepking 52; 2nd Leo Froelich 49; 3rd Cindy Schwarzkopf 43

7/19: 1st Judy Mahn 55; 2nd Gleva Wiepking 48: 3rd (tie) Tonja Kinser and Vic Kinser 43

7/26: 1st Cindy Schwartkopf 66; 2nd Ken Reidenbach 57; 3rd June Preder 50

Pinochle

July Winners

7/7: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 663; 2nd Marlene Hinkle 640; 3rd Debbie Warburton 591

7/14: 1st Tom Gillis 818; 2nd Jackie Baker 760; 3rd Gleva Wiepking 759

7/21: 1st Tom Gillis 771; 2nd Shirley Stein 715; 3rd Maurice Stein 642

7/28: 1st Maurice Stein 830; Marlene Hickle 756; Ken Steinwandl 722

Thursday “500”

7/2: 1st Gleva Wiepking 2260; 2nd Maurice Stein 2240; 3rd Donald Petersen 1320

7/9 1st Guy Lund 2650; 2nd Ken Reidenbach 1980; 3rd Maurice Stein 1850

7/16 1st Don Petersen 2530; 2nd Maurice Stein 2050; 3rd Ken Reidenbach 1930

7/23 1st Donald Petersen 2510; 2nd Ken Reidenbach 2430; 3rd Guy Lund 2270

7/30 1st Yvonne Petersen 2060; 2nd Maurice Stein 1620; 3rd Donald Petersen 1480

Tuesday & Friday Texas Hold’em

We start promptly at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Navajo room. Please arrive early. We play a tournament style Texas Hold’em Poker game. Buy-in is $10. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, and 3rd 10%, plus separate pot for high hand of the night. We welcome all players (men, women, shy and inexperienced). Tutoring and coaching will be provided to those who need it. Come join us for a friendly poker game. Hosted by Vic Kinser. Questions? Call or text 765-621-9252.

7/3: 1st Jon Lane, 2nd Sue Lane, 3rd Bob Marsh, High Hand Pot Jon Lane

7/7: 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Stacy Strate, 3rd Darrell Kimball, High Hand Pot Jeff Yerian

7/10: 1st Keven Klier, 2nd Jerry Gilliland, 3rd Darell Kimball, High Hand Pot Bob Marsh

7/14: 1st Allyn Baker, 2nd Ken Berg, 3rd Mark Geurkink, High Hand Pot Allyn Baker

7/17: 1st Jon Lane, 2nd JerryGilliland, 3rd Vic Kinser, High Hand Pot Stacy Strate

7/21: 1st Vic Kinser, 2nd Ken Berg, 3rd Loren Wallace, High Hand Pot Vic Kinser

7/24: 1st Robin Bagby, 2nd Alison Beaton, 3rd Jon Lane, High Hand Pot Robin Bagby

7/28: 1st Robin Bagby, 2nd Stacy Strate, 3rd Alison Beaton, High Hand Pot Stacy Strate

7/31: 1st Sue Lane, 2nd Mark Geurkink, 3rd Darell Kimball, High Hand Pot Darell Kimball.