Lady 18ers News

Teri Bitler

Saluting a long-time member of the SunBird Lady 18ers: Kaye Wulfekuhler

Kaye Wulfekuhler has been an avid golfer since 1972, and her love for the game has shaped more than five decades of remarkable accomplishments. As a member of the Wellshire Golf Course Ladies League in Denver, Colorado, Kaye earned the A Flight Champion title three times and was honored for an extraordinary milestone—50 years of continuous membership, the longest in the club’s history.

Kaye and her husband, Terry, moved to SunBird in 1996. Her enthusiasm for joining the Lady 18ers was so strong that she reached out and became a member before she even moved in. Once here, she continued her winning ways:

1. SunBird Club Champion in 2000 and 2004

2. SunBird Cup Champion in 2020

3. And an astonishing 11 holes-in-one over her golfing career

Kaye’s dedication, spirit, and joy for the game have inspired generations of SunBird golfers. This December, Kaye will celebrate her 92nd birthday, a milestone as impressive as her golf legacy. The SunBird Lady 18ers proudly salute Kaye—an exceptional golfer, and a cherished part of our community.