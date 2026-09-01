Steve Bauslaugh

Bible study every Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. Starting Oct. 1 in the Apache room upstairs in the clubhouse. Lesser Known Bible Characters. Anyone who knows or has studied the Bible has heard of its major characters. Bible characters such as Abraham, Moses, David, Peter, Paul, and Mary (not the singing group) are well known.

The Bible also includes numerous people who, though lesser known, played important roles in God’s plan for mankind. Many practical spiritual lessons can be learned from these “minor” characters of the Bible.

Come join us for practical life lessons, from God’s Word, as we study and discuss these lesser known Bible characters.

Taught by Steve Bauslaugh—retired teacher and coach. Experienced adult Bible school teacher. Bible degree from Liberty University.