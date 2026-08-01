The Girls of Summer Celebrate In Style!

Teri Bitler

Here are some of our hearty ladies showing off their patriotic spirit—stars, stripes, and plenty of smiles. We continue to play throughout the summer, braving the heat with good swings, laughter, and the kind of camaraderie that makes Tuesday mornings worth waking up for.

After our rounds, we occasionally head to the Horizon Room to cool off, relax, and enjoy a little social time together. And yes… we’re already counting down to the return of our snowbirds in the fall (and those blessed cooler temperatures).

We are the SunBird Lady 18ers, teeing off every Tuesday at 6:32 and 6:40 a.m. We play all 18 holes—heat or no heat—and we love adding a fun side game, including our famous quarter game for one putts.

If you’d like to join us very early on a Tuesday, contact Lisa Onyx. We’d love to have you out on the course with us.