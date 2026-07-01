Card Scores

Cribbage Scores

John Valentine

We meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Apache Room located on the third floor. Buy-in is $1 and we start playing at 6:30 p.m. Please come early.

May Scores:

5/04 – 1st Saige Doughty 718, 2nd John Valentine 704, 3rd Vic Kinser 700

5/06 – 1st Dennis Rittenback 700, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 694, 3rd Vic Kinser 687

5/11 – 1st Tonja Kinser 714, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 712, 3rd Cindy Schwarzkopf 706

5/13 – 1st Tom Gillis 706, 2nd Tonja Kinser 705, 3rd June Preder 697

5/18 – 1st Tonja Kinser 726, 2nd Saige Doughty 717, 3rd June Preder 677

5/20 – 1st Dennis Rittenback 708, 2nd John Valentine 696, 3rd Vic Kinser 691

5/25 – 1st John Valentine 723, 2nd Saige Doughty 707, 3rd (tie) Tonja Kinser and Dennis Rittenback 703

5/27 – 1st Vic Kinser 712, 2nd Tom Gillis 664, 3rd (tie) Ken Reidenbach and Dennis Rittenback 655.

Euchre Scores

We play euchre in the Lakeview Room on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Buy in is fifty cents. Everyone is welcome, please come early. Games are hosted by Tonja Kinser. If you have any questions call or text 765-621-9251.

May Winners:

5/3 – 1st Ken Reidenbach 45, 2nd (tie) Carol Phillips, Judy Mahn and Leo Froelich with 42, 3rd (tie) Karlene Garn and Jo Frasure with 40

5/10 – 1st Jo Frasure and Carol Phillips tied with 49, 2nd Leo Froelich 48, 3rd Carol Dawley 44

5/17 – 1st Jo Frasure and Tonja Kinser tied with 49, 2nd Leo Froelich 45, 3rd Chris Lano 42

5/24 – 1st Leo Froelich 62, 2nd Jo Frasure 43, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 42

5/31 – 1st Leo Froelich 49, 2nd Vic Kinser 47, 3rd Jo Frasure 42

Pinochle Winners

5/5 – 1st Sharon Zubchevich 800, 2nd Jackie Baker 787, 3rd Ken Steinwandel 718

5/12 – 1st Sharon Zubchevich 872, 2nd Marlene Hickle 825, 3rd Jackie Baker 763

5/19 – 1st Ken Steinwandel 849, 2nd Jackie Baker 806, 3rd Tom Gillis 802

5/26 – 1st Jackie Baker 829, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 798, 3rd Shirley Stein 795.

Tuesday and Friday Texas Hold’em

We start promptly at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Navajo room. Please arrive early. We play a tournament style Texas Hold’em Poker game. Buy-in is $10. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, and 3rd 10%, plus separate pot for high hand of the night. We welcome all players (men, women, shy and inexperienced ). Tutoring and coaching will be provided to those who need it. Come join us for a friendly poker game. Hosted by Vic Kinser. Questions call or text 765-621-9252. Stacy please come back, we all miss you.

5/1 – 1st Robyn Bagby, 2nd Chris Lano, 3rd Sue Lane, High Hand Pot – Jon Lane

5/5 – 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Chris Lano, 3rd Ken Berg, High Hand Pot – Ayllen Baker

5/8 – 1st Robyn Bagby, 2nd Bob Marsh, 3rd Jon Lane, High Hand Pot – Bob Marsh

5/12 – 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Ayllen Baker, High Hand Pot – Jerry Gilliland

5/15 – 1st – Jon Lane, 2nd Darrell Kimball, 3rd Chris Lano, High Hand Pot – Ken Berg

5/19 – 1st Ken Berg, 2nd Bob Marsh, 3rd Alison Beaton, High Hand Pot – Vic Kinser

5/ 22 – 1st Vic Kinser, 2nd Bob Marsh, 3rd Jon Lane, High Hand Pot – Bob Marsh

5/26 – 1st Vic Kinser, 2nd Alison Beaton, 3rd Mark Geurkink, High Hand Pot – Alison Beaton

5/29 – 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Beth Bell, 3rd Darrell Kimball, High Hand Pot – Loren Wallace

Thursday “500”

5/7 – 1st Ken Reidbach, 2nd Yvonne Petersen, 3rd Gay Lund

5/14 – 1st Gay Lund, 2nd Ken Reidbach, 3rd Donald Petersen

5/21 – 1st Maurice Stein, 2nd Donald Petersen, 3rd Ken Reidbach

5/28 – 1st Gleva Wiepking, 2nd Ken Reidbach, 3rd Donald Petersen.