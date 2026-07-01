Bridge Scores
Monday Bridge Scores
Karlene Garn
5/4 – 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd June Preder
5/11 – 1st June Preder, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Judy Mahn
5/18 – 1st June Preder, 2nd Judy Mahn, 3rd Carol Philiips
5/25 – 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd Tom Gillis
Wednesday Bridge Scores
5/6 – 1st Tom Gillis, 2nd Karlene Garn
5/14 -1st June Preder, 2nd Tom Gillis
5/20 – 1st June Preder, 2nd Tom Gillis
5/27 – Cancelled
Friday Afternoon Bridge Scores
Karlene Garn
5/1 – 1st Judy Mahn, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd June Preder
5/8 – 1st June Preder, 2nd Carol Phillips, 3rd Tom Gillis
5/15 – 1st Saige Doughty, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday, 3rd Chris Nechvatal
5/22 – 1st Dosha Davidson, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Saige Doughty
5/29 – 1st Frank Nechvatak, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd June Preder.
Duplicate Bridge Winners
Dolores Kline
5/7 – 1st and 2nd split, Beth Miller and June Preder; Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley; 3rd Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips
5/14 – 1st Beth Miller and June Preder; 2nd and 3rd split, Bob and Kathy Gregory; Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips
5/24 – 1st Bob and Kathy Gregory; 2nd Karlene Garn and Chris Nechvata; 3rd Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley
5/28 – 1st Karlene Garn and June Preder; 2nd and 3rd split, Tom Gillis and Jack Besch; Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley