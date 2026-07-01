Bridge Scores

Monday Bridge Scores

Karlene Garn

5/4 – 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd June Preder

5/11 – 1st June Preder, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Judy Mahn

5/18 – 1st June Preder, 2nd Judy Mahn, 3rd Carol Philiips

5/25 – 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd Tom Gillis

Wednesday Bridge Scores

5/6 – 1st Tom Gillis, 2nd Karlene Garn

5/14 -1st June Preder, 2nd Tom Gillis

5/20 – 1st June Preder, 2nd Tom Gillis

5/27 – Cancelled

Friday Afternoon Bridge Scores

Karlene Garn

5/1 – 1st Judy Mahn, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd June Preder

5/8 – 1st June Preder, 2nd Carol Phillips, 3rd Tom Gillis

5/15 – 1st Saige Doughty, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday, 3rd Chris Nechvatal

5/22 – 1st Dosha Davidson, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Saige Doughty

5/29 – 1st Frank Nechvatak, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd June Preder.

Duplicate Bridge Winners

Dolores Kline

5/7 – 1st and 2nd split, Beth Miller and June Preder; Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley; 3rd Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips

5/14 – 1st Beth Miller and June Preder; 2nd and 3rd split, Bob and Kathy Gregory; Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips

5/24 – 1st Bob and Kathy Gregory; 2nd Karlene Garn and Chris Nechvata; 3rd Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley

5/28 – 1st Karlene Garn and June Preder; 2nd and 3rd split, Tom Gillis and Jack Besch; Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley