New Homeowners

Wendy Carlson/Stacy Waterworth
Hometown/State: Olympia, Wash.
Wendy and Stacy are married and have two children and love Pickleball.
David Connant
Hometown/State: South San Francisco, Calif.
David is married and has two children and is interested in golf.
Kendall Tuckett
Hometown/State: Provo, Utah
Kendall has three children and has interests in sports, crafts, and mental health.
Judy Wohler
Hometown/State: Salida, Calif.
Judy is a widow with two children. She enjoys reading, playing games on her tablet, and visiting with people.
Ramona Rosario Carbajal
Ramona is divorced.