New Homeowners

Wendy Carlson/Stacy Waterworth

Hometown/State: Olympia, Wash.

Wendy and Stacy are married and have two children and love Pickleball.

David Connant

Hometown/State: South San Francisco, Calif.

David is married and has two children and is interested in golf.

Kendall Tuckett

Hometown/State: Provo, Utah

Kendall has three children and has interests in sports, crafts, and mental health.

Judy Wohler

Hometown/State: Salida, Calif.

Judy is a widow with two children. She enjoys reading, playing games on her tablet, and visiting with people.

Ramona Rosario Carbajal

Ramona is divorced.