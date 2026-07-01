Open Studio on Mondays

Sharl Byrd

Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each of our clubs has a designated day for our members to meet either weekly or monthly. I am a member of the SunBird Art Club. We meet weekly on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are times when we want to invite a guest speaker, hold a special workshop or class but the event may not be of interest to all members. It creates a space problem to conduct both a regular meeting and special class in the same room on a Friday.

If your club has or anticipates the same problem, there is a solution. The Hopi Room is now available on Monday for “Open Studio” day to be shared with all of our clubs. If you have the need for a creative space to hold a special workshop or class you may reserve a Monday by contacting Wendy at the HOA office. Open Studio presents another opportunity to expand our creativity. Season 2026 to 2027 could be even more exciting for participation and when potential new members inquire about class or workshop offerings, at least that is the case sometimes with our SunBird Art Club, we can affirm with more certainty such an event.