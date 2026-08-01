Dust Off Your Vocal Cords: Test Drive Singing with the Chordaires!

Loraine Taneja

Whether you are a lifelong shower singer eager to try a group, or you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to start singing again, your invitation has arrived. The Chordaires Show Chorus is kicking off an exciting 2026–2027 season, and local women are invited to join the fun—with absolutely zero pressure.

This season is the perfect time to jump in under the leadership of new Music Director, Cary Burns. Cary brings a strong focus on vocal health, integrating Bel Canto principles into rehearsals. This classical approach is highly effective for the aging voice, emphasizing tension-free resonance and breath support to help mature singers maintain their vocal strength comfortably and effortlessly.

To make joining easier than ever, the chorus is launching two low-commitment guest programs:

The Triad Project (Autumn) Kicking off Thursday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m., this special six-week trial experience lets guests learn side-by-side with the ensemble. You will learn patriotic songs alongside some holiday music. It’s a streamlined, fun way to experience the camaraderie of group singing, culminating in two Veterans Day performances on Nov. 11.

The Winter Session (Holidays) Following Veterans Day, the chorus transitions into festive, joyful holiday music. Triad Project guests and new voices alike are welcome to join this segment to help bring holiday cheer to the community through a series of festive winter shows.

The Chordaires pride themselves on being a warm, welcoming community of women who share a love for harmony. Best of all, we rehearse in the afternoon—so no late nights and no night driving! Come check out a rehearsal, meet new friends, and see how good singing can feel!

Want to join? To ensure a music folder is reserved for you, please email info@chordaires.org or visit Chordaires.org for more details.