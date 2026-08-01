Plans Underway for Oktoberfest ’26

The SunBird Lions, German Club, and SunBird HOA are planning the third annual Oktoberfest. This year’s celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, in the Ballroom and on the Patio. Guests can enjoy a traditional Oktoberfest meal, music by The Veritones featuring favorite polkas and dance tunes, games with prizes, gift baskets available through ticket purchases, and 50/50 and cash drawings. Invite your friends and guests to join the fun. Tickets go on sale in October in the Clubhouse hallway, so mark your calendar today!