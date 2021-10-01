Tennis Club News

Kenny Nelson

Good morning, tennis fans!

New to the area? New to SunBird? Can’t find anyone to play? Well, come to the SunBird tennis courts just behind the pool and across the street from the club offices. Our schedule is Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Beginners: We will work with you and find or set up lessons for you. If you are a novice, we will work to improve your game. The rule is, the more balls you hit across the net, the better you get. How do you hit a lot of balls across the net—hit more balls, period.

Summer sessions are closing, with Oct. 1 being the start of the new season, and we will change times to 8 to 10 a.m. for fall.

Tips for those of you having a little trouble with your serve. With methods and styles that vary as players do, all of us go for several things: 1) Get the ball into the correct service area; 2) Being new to the game, it does not matter the speed of the serve. Hit it as deep as you can and directly at the receiver to make him/her think; and 3) Make an effort to follow your serve at least one step into the court. If the serve is directly at your opponent, they must decide forward, backup, left, or right. When you try to serve by them, they have to go to the ball and hit it!

With speed, twist, and spin, which you can learn with practice, your serve becomes a very valuable weapon. Grab your rackets, and we will see you next week.

If you have any questions about the club, contact President John Schlenker at 847-525-7648 or email him at [email protected]