Sunny Quilters Quilt Raffle

The SunBird Sunny Quilters is an active group that meets on Thursday afternoons in the Hopi Room. Sometimes we work on our own projects, and other times we do a group project like we recently did on a quilt. The quilt was divided into blocks, which different people created, and then several of us worked on the border. The exciting part of this project is that it’s a raffle quilt. We are raffling off the quilt to help with the expense of having a display case built to show off our projects in the clubhouse!

The raffle will be held Feb. 2. Tickets are $1 a piece, 6 for $5, or 13 for $10. If you would like to purchase tickets, you may come to the Hopi Room on Thursday afternoon or call Jacque VanDamme at 541-921-1586.