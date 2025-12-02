SunBird Singers and Ringers Annual Christmas Concert

Lois Anderson

On Dec. 3 and 4 the SunBird Singers and Ringers will hold their 35th Annual Christmas Concert in the ballroom, beginning at 7 p.m. They do not sell tickets, so all of SunBird may attend for free. We do accept donations, however, to keep our group going. So, we extend a big thank you for the donations we received, be they big or small.

The Singers began as a casual group singing four-part harmonies from mimeographed music. No try-outs. No auditions. No dues. Just get together and sing for fun.

Over the years, copyright laws have required that any performing group that accepts any monies must purchase the rights to the music they perform. No copies of the music may be used. Now the Singers must purchase music for each singer, and as a result, we encourage donations to help cover these expenses.

The Singers and Ringers will present a Spring Concert on March 11 and 12, 2026. They encourage everyone interested in singing four-part harmony to join them at their first practice on Monday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the SunBird ballroom. They are in special need of those who sing tenor, baritone, or bass. We need more lower voices to help balance our sound. We hope to see you in January.