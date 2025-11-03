SunBird Lady Niners Look Forward to the New League Season!

Teri Bitler

We begin this season with heavy hearts as we honor the memory of our outgoing president Jo Mottet. Jo was a class act—a terrific golfer with endless patience and a wonderful sense of humor. Her presence will be deeply missed on the course, in our meetings, and around the lunch table.

A huge thank you to Judy Johnston for coordinating our summer play. Braving the Arizona heat week after week is no small feat, and we’re grateful for her dedication! Also, thanks to Jill Ponce for coordinating our monthly luncheons outside the gates!

Welcome back to all our returning members! With the addition of two new lady golfers, we now proudly count 47 active members and 11 social members. Social members are always welcome at our monthly meetings and luncheons. We treasure their stories and camaraderie.

Meet your 2025–26 Executive Board:

President: Cathy Wilson

President-Elect: Sue Froelich

Secretary: Sharon Erickson

Treasurer: Bev Launer

Many of our members have already taken lessons with Drew Breivogel, Chapter Director of TGA, and the results are showing. Confidence is up, and swings are smoother!

Interested in joining us? Grab a flyer from the spindle in the clubhouse lobby. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just curious, we’d love to welcome you into our vibrant golfing community.