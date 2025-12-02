Denim & Diamonds Dance a Sparkling Success

Cindy Wilson

It was boots, bling, and a whole lot of boogie at the Denim & Diamonds Dance held on Nov. 8 in the SunBird community ballroom. Sponsored by the Bandits Golf Club, the dazzling evening brought neighbors together for a night of toe-tappin’ fun, all for a great cause!

With a mix of country flair and rock ‘n’ roll spirit, the event lived up to its name: Lots of sparkle, denim duds, and decked-out studs filled the dance floor. From rhinestone-studded jackets to cowboy hats and sequined jeans, SunBird residents did not hold back on style!

The evening kicked off with free dance lessons led by talented instructors who got everyone swinging, twirling, and stepping in rhythm—no experience needed, just enthusiasm! Once everyone had their boots broken in, the floor stayed packed all night, thanks to live music by the ever-popular Flashback Cadillac. Their energetic set had everyone from beginners to seasoned dancers showing off their moves.

In between dances, guests posed for fun snapshots at the photo backdrop, designed with denim and sparkle in mind. Many left with selfies and smiles as souvenirs of the night.

Best of all, the event was more than just a good time. Proceeds from the Denim & Diamonds Dance will be shared with the community.

A big round of applause goes to the Bandits Golf Club for organizing and sponsoring the night and to everyone who danced, donated, and dazzled. We can’t wait to see what next year brings!