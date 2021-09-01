Arlene Block

Welcome to our many new homeowners, renters, snowbirds, and those who have been SunBird residents for many years.

Before you know it, we will be back with SunBird Lions meeting for the first time in quite a while on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 4:30 p.m. in the Lakeview Room. New members who are interested in volunteering and giving back or just offering ideas by helping those in need are welcome to join this amazing group.

Our Flag program, headed by Lion Carol Zittel, has 630 flags put up for all national holidays. Please contact Lion Carol at 480-883-0958 to sign up, or there are pamphlets in the clubhouse explaining about the program with an application.

The SunBird Lions recently replaced three AED units and 13 first-aid kits for the SunBird HOA.

We collect eyeglasses and just frames and hearing aids that are able to be reused. Please contact Lion Ray Clark at 480-832-5340.

For those in need of medical supplies, such as canes, wheelchairs, commodes, and high-rise seats, please call Lion Gail Holland at 480-883-7310 and she can assist you.

Soon we will be doing our food drive, collecting at local grocery stores and delivering to food pantries in Chandler.

From November 1 through 13 our project will be Packages from Home. More information on that will be coming.

The day everyone is waiting for is our BINGO games on the first and third Friday of the month, in the SunBird ballroom. The beginning date (so, mark your calendars) is Nov. 5. More information will be coming on that as well.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the SunBird Lions Club, please contact Chairperson Irene Zeppelin at 651-206-8932.