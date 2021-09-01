Fun Lakers Club September News

Bob and Vickie Bybee

The Fun Lakers Club is getting ready for the arrival of the snowbirds with a few planned events. There’s something for everyone! Become a member or try one of the events as a non-member. You definitely will meet new friends.

Come join us for the Fun Lakers Comedy Night event on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., open seating. After our last two comedy events were such a success, we continue the tradition with yet more laughter. The evening will present three different comedians for approximately 90 minutes. Doors open at the Cottonwood San Tan Ballroom at 5:30 p.m. for bar and food (on a limited menu) for those who would like to dine first (not included in ticket price). Seating is on a first-come basis; with an awesome low ticket price of $10 per person. Visit FunLakers.org for registration and details or go to the new online payment tab on the website and pay with a credit card or make checks payable to FunLakers Club, and mail to Steve Ficker at 10421 E. Michigan Avenue, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. We hope to see you there!

Woodstock is being presented by the Fun Lakers Club in January. We are looking for artists who want to participate in the event on Jan. 15, 2022. The event will be similar to all the Woodstock events of the past. We will post what is happening and when, next month. We also have in our plans the Progressive Dinner and Holiday Dinner/Dance.

The Euchre Club meets year-round monthly on the first and third Tuesday of the month. To join, call Joe and Gloria Tucker at 812-584-2542. We also have Mexican Train every Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood Game Room.

Do not forget, if you are single, to sign up for the Solo club if you are joining the Fun Lakers Club, or let us know if you are a member and want to be added to the Solo list. Also, note that there is a Solo table at all events.

Season passes are on sale for the six Sun Lakes Dance Parties that start on Thursday, Oct. 21, and end in April. Doors will open at the San Tan Ballroom-Cottonwood at 6 p.m., free dance lessons at 6:30 p.m., with open dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Come for dinner, no host bar, limited food menu available. The cost is $60 per person for a season pass (six dances) That’s $10 per dance, versus $15 at the door. The purchase also includes admission for one “free dance” pass for your friends or family. Registration offer ends Oct. 1, 2021. All are welcome. You do not have to be a Fun Lakers member to purchase a season pass or to attend dances.