Republican Club September Meeting

Carolyn McCorkle

The Sun Lakes Republican Club will feature guest speakers Congressman Andy Biggs and Cindy Biggs at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Tri-City Baptist Church at 2211 W. Germann Road, Chandler, AZ 85286. The church is near the southwest corner of Dobson and Germann Roads. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Our mission is “Education for an Informed Electorate.”

Cindy Biggs is co-founder of “Constitution in the Classroom.” She will present a five-minute crash course on the parts and organization of our U.S. Constitution. You will learn/relearn the Preamble with hand motions and enjoy a fun “fact or fallacy” quiz. Surprises are in store! You will want to share this with your grandchildren! Cindy is married to Andy, and they have six children and eight grandchildren. She is Chairman of the Gilbert County Island Fire District Board and board member of Right Woman PAC.

Congressman Biggs will share his perspective on national legislation and “what’s really going on” in Washington, DC. He will provide his analysis of the impact on our freedom of adhering to the United States Constitution and the rule of law versus socialism. “Keeping Our Constitutional Republic” will address the effects of recent and proposed legislation on our local, national, and global interests. After hearing from Congressman Biggs, you will know “the rest of the story” that you may not be hearing on your nightly news channel!

Congressman Andy Biggs is an Arizona native and retired attorney. He has a bachelor’s degree in Asian studies, an M.A. in political science from ASU, and a J.D. from University of Arizona. Andy served in the Arizona Legislature for 14 years and was first elected to the AZ House of Representatives before being elected to serve in the AZ Senate in November, 2010. In the Senate, he chaired the Appropriations Committee and was the Vice-Chairman of the Government Reform and Judiciary Committees. In 2012 Biggs was re-elected to the AZ Senate to represent Legislative District 12 and was chosen to be the Senate President. In 2016 Andy Biggs was elected in our District 5 to his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, replacing retiring Congressman Matt Salmon. He has served on the House Judiciary and Science, Space, and Technology Committees and is the Chairman of The Freedom Caucus.

AZ Senator JD Mesnard will give a status report on the Forensic Audit and review legislation to protect the future integrity of Arizona elections.

Save the Date: Please plan to join us for a Cowboy Christmas Dinner Dance with surprise guests on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from 5 to 9 p.m. in Cottonwood Country Club. Music and entertainment will be provided by Harry Mathews with a “Western Gunslinger Buffet” of BBQ chicken and beef ribs. Tickets will be available for $35 at the meeting on a first-come, first-served basis. A cash bar will be available.

For more information, contact Chairman Mike Tennant at 480-802-0178.