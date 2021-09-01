Mary Lou Kaye

There’s nothing to memorize, and we focus primarily on the music being played and our connection with our partner. It’s dancing reduced to its simplest format ever.

There will be a Basic Social Dance class starting in September. Call to get details on start times, location, etc. You may have several questions that need answering. This will be the best decision you make this year.

Mary Lou Kaye, your instructor, is a two-time national dance champion and has more than 30 years of teaching experience at all levels. She is trained and certified by the Dance Educators of America and Professional Dancers Federation. Her social dance training method merges her experience as a ballroom instructor with her interest in street dancing, so your instruction will be professional and polished, but still all-around fun to your favorite music!

Contact Mary Lou at 480-939-1869 or email [email protected] for more information.