Rod Emmerton

If your eyes are the window to your soul, then music must be the symphony of your heart!

Both the SunBird Singers and Ringers bring a universal love of live music to the stage for a festive presentation on Dec. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is called Heralding a Merry Christmas, and it is sure to be a fond reflection on the magic of music!

Longtime SunBird residents Pat Miller, Kim Hanson, and Mike Hanson have been instrumental in their dedication and direction of our growing musical repertoire. The Singers and Ringers are truly an international phenomenon that boasts many members from Canada and all over the United States. In fact, we have established a certain renown in our community for fabulous concerts at Christmas and springtime, too.

If you have a love of music and are interested in joining the SunBird Singers and Ringers, send an email to [email protected] Then join us in the ballroom on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. for our opening session. Rehearsals are on Mondays, Oct. 11 through Dec. 6, and we would happily welcome your participation.

We are proud of the many talented singers, ringers, and musicians in our midst and hope that you will consider joining us, either as a participant or audience, in these unique SunBird presentations.