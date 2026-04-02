SunBird Golf Club Welcomes New GM

Collette Ellis-Toddington

SunBird Golf Club welcomes Kyle Jones as general manager, where he leads with a focus on community, operational excellence, and financial maturity. With 15 years in the golf business, Kyle is committed to creating connections, elevating standards, and ensuring that SunBird remains both a vibrant community asset and a sustainable operation for years to come. Kyle moved to the area in 2004 and is a graduate of Basha High School. He began his professional career managing golf courses in the Los Angeles area before returning home to Arizona in 2019. He is married to his high school sweetheart, and together they have a 3-1/2-year-old daughter and a yellow lab named Grace.

Kyle’s contact information is Kjones@sunbirdgolf.com, phone number 480-883-0820.