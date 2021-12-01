SunBird Bowlers Monday Spring League

So far, we have had a great time with our Monday league that started in late September. We arrive at AMF McRay Lanes at 9:30 a.m. Practice starts at 9:45 a.m., and the games start at 10 a.m. We usually finish around noon. The AMF McRay Plaza Lanes are located at the southeast corner of Ray and McClintock Roads. We will be finishing the fall session in December, and are looking to begin again right after the holidays.

If you are a returning player, welcome back! If you like bowling and want to give it a try, also welcome! Any level of experience and skill is great. We put together teams that balance individual averages to keep it competitive and fun. A great time is had by all. Costs will be the same as in the past at $14 per week. That money pays for the bowling as well as prizes at the end of the session.

The spring session will run from Jan. 3 through March 28, for a total of 13 weeks. Once we finish in March, we will have a luncheon somewhere within SunBird and distribute the prizes.

Our existing group can sign up using a sheet to be passed around at the end of the current session. For new bowlers, please give us a call to let us know of your interest, and we will get you on the list. You can call Jim Jerome at 602-628-3718, Walt Kinney at 770-584-5861, or Mike Reed at 763-567-0717.