The National Oct. 23 Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Drug Take Back was amazing! The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse collected two trash can-sized boxes full of pills weighing about 150 pounds.

This is a national event sponsored by the DEA. Nationwide, there were 4,276 participating agencies at 4,982 collection sites, who collected a total of 744,082 pounds of unused, unneeded, or expired drugs. That’s over 370 tons!

This is an important event, as it destroys these dangerous drugs so they don’t end up in our landfills or water supply, or before they get stolen or lost. This also prevents accidents or the drugs ending up for sale on the street.

Thanks to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Army, who had representatives on site helping with the collection of drugs and distribution of pamphlets.

Watch for the next event in April of 2022.