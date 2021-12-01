SunBird American/Italian Club News

Frank Nechvatal

The Italian Club met on Nov. 9. The main topic of discussion was the planned Christmas Party Luncheon to be held at Floridino’s restaurant. The date is Monday, Dec. 6, at 12:30 p.m. Reservations were taken at the meeting. If you missed the meeting and you wish to attend the Christmas Party, contact Frank Nechvatal at 480-883-9262, no later than Dec. 2.

Also discussed was the Community Day event planned for Nov. 16. Volunteers were requested to help man our club table during the event.

Following the business meeting, the members had desserts, along with coffee or ice water. We settled in to watch a video about Christmas traditions throughout Europe.

The American/Italian Club is open to anyone who is interested in Italian culture and enjoys the fellowship and the sharing of goodies at each meeting.