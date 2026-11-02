Diane Wimmer

Fall has arrived in the desert, and SunBird Art Club is making plans for our “busy season,” when all of our snowbird artists will be returning. We are looking forward to seeing familiar faces and, hopefully, new faces this year. Art Club welcomes experienced artists in all mediums, as well as welcoming new artists, or those thinking about learning more about art. We have been busy discussing activities this summer and making plans for the new season.

We will be doing more Still Life workshops this year, as they were well received last year. A simple still life will be set up, and participants will have two weeks to create their own version of the still life in their preferred medium and personal style. The results will be displayed in the Art Club display case on the first floor of the clubhouse.

Other activities include choosing a reference photo, with artists creating their own version in their own style. We did this last year with a lighthouse image, and the various interpretations were amazing and quite diverse. Different artists will be doing short classes every month, with topics including the exploration of different mediums for those wanting to learn or try another medium. These presentations will include materials needed, techniques, and examples. Other topics will include how to transfer your reference to a canvas (without having to draw), drawing in perspective, and how to use art exercises for stress relief. Various trips will be planned for members to view art shows and activities in the local area. We are also investigating possible classes to be presented by local artists.

The Annual SunBird Art and Fine Crafts Show will take place on March 27, at the SunBird Golf Resort Ballroom. Applications to participate in the show will be available at sunbirdartclub1@gmail.com. The show is juried, and artists will need to submit pictures of their work for jury review if they have not participated in the show previously.

Information about the Art Club and activities is available at sunbirdartclub1@gmail.com, or drop in and see us on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hopi Room at the SunBird Clubhouse. Artists will be there in an Open Studio environment every Friday and will be happy to help you. SunBird Art Club is open for membership to SunBird residents, as well as residents of other local communities. Our goal is to create an open environment for growth and camaraderie, no matter what your current level of experience or skill.